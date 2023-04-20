T-Mobile Launches 'Go5G Plus' Two-Year Upgrade Plan, Will Help Would-Be Customers Get Out of Device Contracts

by

T-Mobile today announced "Phone Freedom," which it is calling its latest Un-carrier move. Phone Freedom includes multiple facets, such as a new upgrade plan and options to help customers get out of their smartphone contracts when switching.

tmobilelogo
Go5G Plus is T-Mobile's new wireless plan that includes an upgraded device every two years. T-Mobile says that it ensures new and existing customers will get the "same great device deals" along with $270 "in added value every month" for families that have multiple lines.

The Go5G Plus plan includes 50GB of hotspot data per month and 15GB of data in Mexico and Canada each month. Right now, T-Mobile is offering a promotion that includes a free 5G phone with an eligible trade-in, along with a free third line.

tmobile price comparison chart
There are caveats, though. Go5G Plus is T-Mobile's most expensive plan at $90 per month for a single line with AutoPay enabled. Prices get cheaper with more lines, with two and three lines both priced at $150/month and a fourth line available for $185/month total for all four lines. It is on par with Magenta MAX at the three line level, but more expensive for four lines. T-Mobile's Magenta and Essentials plans are cheaper, as is the "Go5G, a plan that does not offer unlimited high-speed data.

For customers who want to swap to T-Mobile but who are locked into AT&T with a three-year device contract, T-Mobile says that it will pay off the old phone and give customers a new phone on the T-Mobile network through the "Easy Unlock" option.

There is also a "Go Back Guarantee" for switchers who try T-Mobile and then decide they want to return to their prior carrier.

T-Mobile says that it is making these changes because "millions of people" are locked into three-year device financing contracts with carriers like AT&T and Verizon, which means many people can only upgrade their phones every three years.

The Phone Freedom options will be available starting on Sunday, April 23.

ersan191 Avatar
ersan191
21 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Seems to be that you pay an extra $5 a month per line to be able to upgrade every 2 years instead of what will probably become 3 (and get 15GB high speed data in Canada/Mexico instead of 5GB, which is whatever for most people).

So you're paying an extra $60 so you can upgrade one year early - which was what their current plan was. This is just a convoluted way to devalue their existing plans, since you'll have to pay $5 more per month for the same thing you had before.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SDJim Avatar
SDJim
18 minutes ago at 09:42 am
Two year device upgrades, you say?

LOL

Is this supposed to seem novel? This is how they all used to do it!

Time is circular.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hansmoleman Avatar
hansmoleman
6 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Welcome to Y2K.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-wireless-introduces-nations-first-wireless-phone-upgrade-plan-0
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yrmmont Avatar
Yrmmont
21 minutes ago at 09:40 am
And I will stick with Spectrum for $28 per line with 5G
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
25 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Do the plans officially include enjoying a T-Mobile Data Leak every year or two, or is that just a complementary service they add for free? ?

Either way, it's all part of the un-secure Un-Carrier™ experience.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 minutes ago at 09:37 am
This all seems very expensive

I think I'll stick to buying mint preowned phones and paying $10-15/mo for Prepaid

Do people really need new phones so frequently?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
