T-Mobile Launches 'Go5G Plus' Two-Year Upgrade Plan, Will Help Would-Be Customers Get Out of Device Contracts

T-Mobile today announced "Phone Freedom," which it is calling its latest Un-carrier move. Phone Freedom includes multiple facets, such as a new upgrade plan and options to help customers get out of their smartphone contracts when switching.



Go5G Plus is T-Mobile's new wireless plan that includes an upgraded device every two years. T-Mobile says that it ensures new and existing customers will get the "same great device deals" along with $270 "in added value every month" for families that have multiple lines.

The Go5G Plus plan includes 50GB of hotspot data per month and 15GB of data in Mexico and Canada each month. Right now, T-Mobile is offering a promotion that includes a free 5G phone with an eligible trade-in, along with a free third line.



There are caveats, though. Go5G Plus is T-Mobile's most expensive plan at $90 per month for a single line with AutoPay enabled. Prices get cheaper with more lines, with two and three lines both priced at $150/month and a fourth line available for $185/month total for all four lines. It is on par with Magenta MAX at the three line level, but more expensive for four lines. T-Mobile's Magenta and Essentials plans are cheaper, as is the "Go5G, a plan that does not offer unlimited high-speed data.

For customers who want to swap to T-Mobile but who are locked into AT&T with a three-year device contract, T-Mobile says that it will pay off the old phone and give customers a new phone on the T-Mobile network through the "Easy Unlock" option.

There is also a "Go Back Guarantee" for switchers who try T-Mobile and then decide they want to return to their prior carrier.

T-Mobile says that it is making these changes because "millions of people" are locked into three-year device financing contracts with carriers like AT&T and Verizon, which means many people can only upgrade their phones every three years.

The Phone Freedom options will be available starting on Sunday, April 23.