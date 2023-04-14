Apple TV's Multi-View Sports Feature Available Starting Tonight on tvOS 16.5 Beta

Apple's rumored multi-view sports feature will be available for tonight's MLB Friday Night Baseball games, and tomorrow's MLS Season Pass matches, according to Tom's Guide. The feature requires an Apple TV 4K running the tvOS 16.5 beta.



An expansion of the existing Picture-in-Picture split-screen mode, the new multi-view feature allows Apple TV users to stream up to four sports games simultaneously with a four-quadrant screen layout. The report says users can control which game's volume they want to hear by selecting it with the Siri Remote. To enable the feature, users will select the grid icon above the timeline bar, followed by a "More Matches" button.

The existence of the multi-view option was first discovered by Steve Moser last month, but it remained hidden in code. The feature is only available for sports games streamed by Apple through its TV app, meaning it is limited to MLB and the MLS for now. Apple has yet to officially announce when the multi-view feature will be available to the public, but tvOS 16.5 will likely be released within the next month or so.