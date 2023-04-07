Apple Maps Redesign Expands to Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia

Apple today announced that its revamped Maps app is rolling out across Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia. The new experience provides more detailed road coverage, better navigation, custom-designed 3D models of popular landmarks, Flyover, and more.



Maps can also help drivers in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, and Poland with certain electric vehicles plan trips that include appropriate stops for charging by analyzing elevation changes and other factors along a route. Meanwhile, transit riders in Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia can find nearby stations more easily and pin favorite lines. Riders will also receive notifications when it’s time to get off at their stop.

Look Around is also expanding to all of these countries starting today, offering high-resolution street-level imagery in the Maps app. The feature is similar to Google's Street View, but with smoother transitions when panning and zooming.

As noted by Apple Maps expert Juston O'Beirne, this is the eighteenth time that Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018. It has expanded to the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Germany, and select other countries and territories.