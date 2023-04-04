Apple Services Except iCloud to Stop Working on Some Older Software Versions
Apple services except for iCloud will stop working on some older iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS versions starting in early May, according to information shared by Twitter account @StellaFudge, a source with a proven track record.
Users will not be able to access any Apple services except for iCloud on these software versions:
- iOS 11 through iOS 11.2.6
- macOS 10.13 through macOS 10.13.3
- watchOS 4 through watchOS 4.2.3
- tvOS 11 through tvOS 11.2.6
In an internal document, Apple said affected users might receive a push notification prompting them to update their device to a newer software version.
Apple did not explain why most of its services will stop working with these older software versions, released between late 2017 and early 2018, but the move will affect only a small percentage of users. As of mid-February, for example, Apple said only 8% of actively used iPhones were running iOS 14 or older.
Apple offers a wide range of services, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and others.
We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
