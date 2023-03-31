Deals: Save on the Best Storage Accessories From Samsung, Adorama, and More for World Backup Day

by

Today is World Backup Day, an annual event created to protect your devices from data loss and data theft by reminding you to back everything up to an external storage device. Of course, various retailers are marking the special day with deals on digital storage solutions, and we're rounding up the best sales below.

Samsung

Samsung has a few memory and storage solution offers that will last through this Sunday, April 2. The highlight of the sale is Samsung's 4TB Portable SSD T7 Shield for $269.99, down from $349.99. You can also get a 2TB model for $139.99 ($60 off) and 1TB model for $79.99 ($30 off).

samsung backup

UP TO $90 OFF
Samsung Memory and Storage Sale

If you need internal storage, Samsung's 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD is available for $159.99, down from $249.99. There are also various storage capacities for this model, including 1TB for $79.99 ($60 off) and 500GB for $69.99 ($20 off).

The internal SSD is aimed for PC gaming, but it is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 as well. Users should note that this model does not come with a heatsink, and if they aim to use the SSD in the PS5 a heatsink will need to be purchased separately.

Lastly, Samsung's 2TB 870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD is on sale for $129.99, down from $149.99. You'll also find higher capacities like 8TB for $499.99, down from $549.99 during this event.

Adorama

Adorama has a sale dedicated to World Backup Day, including storage solutions from a variety of companies like SanDisk, WD, Seagate, LaCie, Sony, and more. These deals are expected to last for one day only, so be sure to check out our highlighted list below and then the full sale on Adorama soon.

sandisk backup

UP TO $400 OFF
Adorama World Backup Day Sale

B&H Photo

Similar to Adorama, B&H Photo has a special sale dedicated to World Backup Day going on right now. During the event, you can save on external drives, internal drives, NAS drives, USB flash drives, memory cards, docking stations, memory card readers, and much more.

samsung another backup

UP TO $310 OFF
B&H Photo World Backup Day Sale

Overall, you'll find many of the same deals from Adorama and Samsung mirrored at B&H Photo, particularly those products from brands like SanDisk and LaCie. You can again expect the sale prices to only last for one day, and B&H Photo also offers free two-day shipping to most United States residences.

Other Sales

  • PNY - Save on flash drives and more on Amazon
  • OWC - Save on computer storage and accessories

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

