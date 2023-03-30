Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.4

Apple today released the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to its public beta testing group, allowing the general public to try out the software ahead of its official launch. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 public beta comes two days after Apple provided the software to developers.



Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

There is no word as of yet on what's included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4, and no notable new features were found in the developer beta.

Work on ‌macOS Ventura‌ is winding down as Apple prepares to shift its focus to macOS 14, the as-of-yet-unnamed next-generation version of macOS that we expect to see introduced this June at WWDC.