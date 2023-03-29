Deals: Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Discounted by Up to $200 in Latest Sales

by

B&H Photo and Amazon today are discounting Apple's 2023 MacBook Pros, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. Most of the deals shared below are matching previous record low prices, with B&H Photo having the majority of the sales this time around.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,899.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $1,999.00. At $100 off, this is actually a second-best price on this version of the MacBook Pro, as we saw a $200 discount in February for a very brief time.

new macbook pro pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$100 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,899.00

The only other 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale is the 12-Core M2 Pro notebook with 1TB, and it's priced at $2,299.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $2,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

$200 OFF
14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,299.00

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the larger display models, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $2,499.00. For more storage, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. The 1TB model is temporarily out of stock right now on B&H Photo, but you can lock in the price today and the retailer will ship out the notebook once stock reappears within the next few weeks.

m2 macbook pro pink

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $2,299.00

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,499.00

Lastly, the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted to $3,299.00, down from $3,499.00. All three 16-inch MacBook Pro sales represent best-ever prices for these computers.

$200 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB) for $3,299.00

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 17 on Phone Feature

Gurman: iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features'

Sunday March 26, 2023 6:05 am PDT by
Apple changed the strategy for iOS 17 later in its development process to add several new features, suggesting that the update may be more significant than previously thought, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In January, Gurman said that iOS 17 could be a less significant update than iPhone updates in previous years due to the company's intense focus on its long-awaited mixed-reality...
Read Full Article258 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday March 26, 2023 8:06 am PDT by
Following nearly six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 is expected to be released to the public as soon as this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and...
Read Full Article
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Some Apple Employees Seriously Concerned About Mixed-Reality Headset as Announcement Draws Closer

Sunday March 26, 2023 8:25 am PDT by
Some Apple employees are concerned about the usefulness and price point of the company's upcoming mixed-reality headset, The New York Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Initial enthusiasm around the device at the company has apparently become skepticism, according to eight current and former Apple employees speaking to The New York Times. The change of tone...
Read Full Article574 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.4 With New Emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, Beta Changes, Voice Isolation for Calls and More

Monday March 27, 2023 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.4, the fourth major update to the iOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. iOS 16.4 comes two months after the launch of iOS 16.3, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID. iOS 16‌.4 and iPadOS 16.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes...
Read Full Article194 comments
Steve Jobs Theater dusk

Apple Reportedly Demoed Mixed-Reality Headset to Executives in the Steve Jobs Theater Last Week

Sunday March 26, 2023 5:53 am PDT by
Apple showcased its mixed-reality headset to the company's top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the "momentous gathering" is a "key milestone" ahead of the headset's public announcement planned for June. The event was intended to rally Apple's top members of...
Read Full Article117 comments
top stories 25mar2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Design Leak, iOS 16.4 Coming Soon, and More

Saturday March 25, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're still almost six months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it seems like every day we're learning more about what to expect from the next-generation models. Notably, this week gave us our clearest look yet at what appear to be some changes for the volume and mute control hardware. iOS 16.4 and associated releases are also right around the corner with some new ...
Read Full Article34 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 16.4 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Monday March 27, 2023 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 16.4, the fourth major point update to the tvOS 16 operating system that came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.4 comes two months following the release of tvOS 16.3. The tvOS 16.4 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update....
Read Full Article51 comments