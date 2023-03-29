Deals: Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Discounted by Up to $200 in Latest Sales

B&H Photo and Amazon today are discounting Apple's 2023 MacBook Pros, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models. Most of the deals shared below are matching previous record low prices, with B&H Photo having the majority of the sales this time around.



14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,899.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $1,999.00. At $100 off, this is actually a second-best price on this version of the MacBook Pro, as we saw a $200 discount in February for a very brief time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



The only other 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale is the 12-Core M2 Pro notebook with 1TB, and it's priced at $2,299.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $2,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the larger display models, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo], down from $2,499.00. For more storage, the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. The 1TB model is temporarily out of stock right now on B&H Photo, but you can lock in the price today and the retailer will ship out the notebook once stock reappears within the next few weeks.

Lastly, the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted to $3,299.00, down from $3,499.00. All three 16-inch MacBook Pro sales represent best-ever prices for these computers.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.