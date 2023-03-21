iOS 16.4 Expands Duplicate Image Detection to iCloud Shared Photo Library

In addition to new emojis, web push notifications, and a range of other features, the iOS 16.4 update expands support for detecting duplicate images to iCloud Shared Photo Library.



With iOS 16, Apple added a duplicate detection function for the Photos app. If you have duplicate images, the ‌Photos‌ app displays a "Duplicates" folder in the Utilities album section. From there, you can merge all of your duplicate images together.

At launch, the duplicate detection option did not work with ‌iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library, but that's changing with the iOS 16.4 update. According to Apple, after installing iOS 16.4, you will be able to detect duplicate photos and videos in ‌iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library, merging them to cut down on unnecessary extra images.

iOS 16.4 is set to be released to the public as soon as next week. The update also includes VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app, a fix for an issue that could cause Ask to Buy requests to fail to appear on a parent's device, a bug with Matter-compatible thermostats, and additional Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models.