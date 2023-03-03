Deals: Get the Apple Watch Ultra for $749 on Amazon ($50 Off)

Amazon has discounted numerous configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra today, offering these devices for $749.00, down from $799.00. Unlike previous sales, today's discounts do not require any coupon codes of any kind, as they are automatically applied on the Amazon product page.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Overall, this is a second-best price on the Apple Watch Ultra. We tracked lower markdowns in February, but those all-time low prices have not returned and today's deals are still offering solid savings on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra. There are also far more configurations on sale this time around, with nearly every color and style on sale save one or two models.

Configurations include:

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.