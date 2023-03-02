Apple Now Offering Depth and Water Seal Tests for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple today published a new support document letting Apple Watch Ultra users know that they can request a Depth and Water Seal Test by Apple to determine if their watch's depth gauge and seals are working properly.



The document describes a couple of scenarios under which users might want to have their watches tested, including assurance of proper functionality of the depth gauge for those who rely on it such as for diving and to check for unseen damage in the case of impacts to the watch.

‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ owners can request a Depth and Water Seal Test for their device via Apple's normal online support channels. Apple will perform a visual inspection of the watch to look for any visible damage, and if the device appears intact, Apple will then test the water seals and depth gauge.

Users are cautioned that unseen damage could compromise the watch and that the Depth and Seal Water Test could render the device inoperable in such situations, necessitating a replacement fee unless the issue is covered by warranty.

Apple doesn't specify whether there is a cost for this service, so you'll need to check with Apple if you wish to have the tests performed on your watch. Once your watch has been sent to Apple, it should be returned to you within seven to ten business days.