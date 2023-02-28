Deals: AirPods 3 With Lightning Case Drop to $149.99 on Amazon ($19 Off)

Amazon today has a rare deal on Apple's third-generation AirPods, on sale for $149.99, down from $169.00. This is the model that comes with a Lightning Charging Case, and right now we're only tracking this discount at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales on the AirPods 3 have been very scarce over the last few months, with the last notable discount popping up around Black Friday. Amazon's deal today is about $10 higher than the all-time low price on this model, making it a solid second-best price.

If you're okay with purchasing an older generation model, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.