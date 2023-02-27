Deals: Amazon Offering $70 Off Wide Selection of Apple Watch Series 8 Models With Record Low Prices

by

Today on Amazon you can get the 41mm GPS (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum version of Apple Watch Series 8 for $329.00, down from $399.00. As of writing, only the (PRODUCT)RED color is on sale at this all-time low price for the 41mm GPS models. In addition to this model, we're tracking numerous best-ever prices across the Apple Watch Series 8 product range on Amazon.

apple watch series 8 redNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both the S/M and M/L band sizes are on sale at this price, and Amazon estimates free delivery as soon as March 1 - 4 for most residences in the United States. The Apple Watch Series 8 has all of the same features as the previous generation wearable, with the addition of a temperature sensor and car crash detection functionality.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 has hit $359.00, down from $429.00 on Amazon. This is another match of an all-time low price on the device, and Amazon only has the sale in (PRODUCT)RED.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

If you're shopping for a cellular model, you can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $429.00, down from $499.00. It's available in the Silver Aluminum color, which is a record low price for this model on Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (41mm Cellular) for $429.00

Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $459.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in three colors, with delivery estimates as soon as March 1 for select models

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (45mm Cellular) for $459.00

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that's used for giving women additional insights into their health.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

