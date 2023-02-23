Deals: Amazon Taking $199 Off M1 iMacs, Starting at All-Time Low Price of $1,099.99

Apple's M1 iMac (7-Core GPU, 256GB) has returned to its all-time low price of $1,099.99 in Pink on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. Only the Pink color option is available to ship in February.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This deal previously appeared once in January, marking today's sale only the second time in 2023 that we've tracked this record low price on the M1 iMac. As of writing, only Amazon is offering this sale.

Amazon also has the M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This is another match for an all-time low price on the M1 iMac, and it's available in five colors right now on Amazon.

