Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.3

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to its public beta testing group, letting the general public test out the features ahead of the software's release. The public beta comes one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.

macos ventura roundup header
Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

Like iOS 16.4, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 adds support for new emoji characters that include shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, left hand, and right hand.

It also supports updating to the new HomeKit architecture that Apple has reintroduced after the update was pulled from iOS 16.2.

The Messages app now supports content previews for shared Mastodon links, and there are new options in Shortcuts for creating workflows that include Siri notification announcements.

Apple says that ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 will be released in the spring, a timeline that ranges from March 20 to June 20.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura
Related Forum: macOS Ventura

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Car Brands

Monday February 13, 2023 11:46 am PST by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
ipad air m1 1

Apple Working on Whole New Way to Use iPad at Home

Tuesday February 14, 2023 2:54 am PST by
Apple has worked on a docking accessory for the iPad that would allow users to transform the device into a smart home display, similar to Google's approach with the Pixel Tablet, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Earlier this year, Google announced that it will offer a charging dock for the upcoming Pixel Tablet that allows it to transform into a smart home display like the Nest Hub and...
Read Full Article
apple wallet drivers license feature

iPhone Driver's License Feature Coming to These 9 U.S. States

Wednesday February 15, 2023 6:16 pm PST by
Apple has been slowly rolling out a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed to...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

iPhone 15 Pro Again Rumored to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels Like Apple Watch

Tuesday February 14, 2023 8:34 am PST by
The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display, similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer, according to an anonymous leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" on Twitter. In a tweet this week, ShrimpApplePro said additional sources now agree that iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner bezels following the initial rumor last month. The...
Read Full Article116 comments
iOS 16 Buggy feature

Update Your iPhone Now to Fix Nasty Vulnerability

Wednesday February 15, 2023 3:38 am PST by
iPhone users should update to the latest version of iOS to fix a serious security vulnerability, Apple has warned. Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, February 13 – a small update to fix a range of bugs and issues on the iPhone. The software update includes several minor bug fixes, but the most important part of the update is a fix for an issue with WebKit, Apple's browser engine, that...
Read Full Article
get info stationery pad

10 macOS Tips to Make Your Life Easier

Tuesday February 14, 2023 11:10 am PST by
One of the neat things about using a Mac is that macOS features various levels of interaction and customization, but many of us only ever scratch the surface of what's possible. If you regularly perform certain actions on your Mac, often there's another way of doing it that's easier, only it's not so obvious unless someone points it out to you. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article72 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Yellow

PSA: Make Sure to Update Soon, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 and iOS 16.3.1 Address Actively Exploited Vulnerability

Monday February 13, 2023 11:02 am PST by
The macOS Ventura 13.2.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and iOS 16.3.1 updates that Apple released today include minor bug fixes and address security vulnerabilities, and because one of the vulnerabilities was known to be exploited in the wild, it's important to update to the new software as soon as you can. According to Apple's security notes for the updates, The software fixes a WebKit issue that could...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Apple Reportedly Planning to Limit iPhone 15's USB-C Port in the Same Way as Lightning

Friday February 10, 2023 3:59 am PST by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories, a rumor shared on Weibo suggests. The rumor declares that Apple has developed its own variant of USB-C for this year's iPhone 15 lineup and comes from a user who claims to be an integrated...
Read Full Article508 comments