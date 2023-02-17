Deals: Get Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for Best Price of the Year So Far at $199.99

You can get Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This remains the best price on the accessory that we've seen so far in 2023, and Amazon estimates a delivery date as soon as February 20 for Prime customers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology than the previous generation, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Overall, the earphones are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.