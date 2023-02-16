Parallels for Apple Silicon Macs Now Supports Windows 11 Pro

Virtualization software Parallels for Mac now supports Windows 11 Pro on Apple silicon machines, as Microsoft is now officially allowing the app to use the Arm-based version of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise.



Apple silicon Mac users can access the Windows 11 platform on their machines using Parallels, and as it is an authorized solution from Microsoft, IT administrators can install the Arm-based version of Windows 11 on employee Macs.

Parallels is well-known virtualization software that allows Windows apps and desktops to be used on Mac machines. Apple used to have its own Boot Camp solution, but Boot Camp is not available on Apple silicon Macs, leaving virtualization software as the only option for Mac owners who need to access Windows content.

Parallels Desktop for Mac is optimized for Apple silicon Macs that include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. The standard version of Parallels Desktop for home use is priced at $100, with upgrade pricing available as well.