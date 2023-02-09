iFixit Tears Down Second-Generation HomePod

Repair site iFixit today tore apart the second-generation HomePod that Apple began selling last week, sharing a video teardown of the device and testing its repairability.

The ‌HomePod‌ 2 looks very similar to the original ‌HomePod‌, but Apple has given it a more repairable design that uses less adhesive. With the original ‌HomePod‌, iFixit had to resort to special cutting tools, but the new version does not have as much glue and it is easier to open it up.

There are no major surprises inside the ‌HomePod‌, with iFixit locating the S7 processor, LEDs that show through the display at the top, a large internal woofer, amplifier board, heat sink, power supply, and five tweeters.

The look at the woofer is interesting because iFixit is able to demonstrate just how much it's moving even when the volume isn't maxed out. With all of the audio components removed, the humidity and temperature sensor is visible at the bottom of the ‌HomePod‌. It is the exact same sensor that's in the HomePod mini.

Overall, iFixit said that the ‌HomePod‌ 2 was surprisingly easy to dismantle simply because Apple removed all of the excess adhesive. Those who want to repair their own HomePods should be able to do so.