Deals: Get Up to 65% Off Popular Apple Accessories With ZAGG and Nomad's New Sales

Today we're tracking a pair of sitewide sales that you can find on ZAGG and Nomad, offering up to 65 percent off popular accessories like wireless chargers, iPhone cases, MagSafe-compatible car vent mounts, and much more.



ZAGG

At ZAGG, you can get 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products. This excludes already-discounted items, and the sale prices for all products will be automatically applied in your cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Under this sale, you can save across Mophie's brand of popular charging accessories. This includes its best wireless chargers, portable chargers, and wall chargers. Remember that you'll need to buy at least two items to see any discounts.



Nomad

Nomad has a few new items in its ongoing outlet sale today, including wireless chargers, AirTag loops, MagSafe-compatible accessories, AirPods cases, and more. All items sold in the outlet sale are final sale.

In total, you'll find Apple-related accessories at up to 65 percent off in this outlet sale. No coupon codes are required as all discounts have been automatically applied.



