Microsoft Investigating Outlook Outage Affecting Users in the United States

Microsoft says it is investigating a problem with its Outlook email service after users in the United States started reporting issues when accessing, sending, or searching emails.



DownDetector lists close to 2,000 incidents reported by users trying to access the platform since around 11.00 p.m. Eastern Time, with a drop in incidents reported by the early hours of Tuesday.



"Users primarily hosted in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email. Additional functionality such as Calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected," said Microsoft in an update on its status page.

The company tweeted that a "recent change" was contributing to the cause of impact, and it is working on potential solutions to restore the service's availability. We'll update this article when the outage is reported as fixed.