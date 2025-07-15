Apple Releases Third iOS 18.6 and macOS Sequoia 15.6 Public Betas

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming just a day after Apple provided the betas to developers. Apple has also released a third beta of macOS Sequoia 15.6 and a new beta of watchOS 11.6.



Testers who have signed up for beta updates through Apple's beta site can download iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. The Mac update can be downloaded from the System Settings app.

No notable features have been found in the developer betas so far, but the iOS 18.6 update will bring additional changes to the App Store in the European Union. Aside from that, the updates likely focus on smaller changes and bug fixes. No new features were found in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6 either.

Apple is also beta testing iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. While betas are limited to developers right now, a public beta will be coming soon.