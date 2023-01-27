Satechi Launches Pro Hub Slim for Apple's Latest MacBooks

Satechi today announced the launch of the Pro Hub Slim, which adds a selection of ports to Apple's latest MacBook models. Designed specifically for the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, it has seven ports and joins the Pro Hub Max and Pro Hub Mini in Satechi's hub lineup.



The Pro Hub Slim is equipped with a USB4 port that supports up to 100W passthrough charging or 40Gb/s data transfer speeds, a 4K HDMI port, a USB-C port that supports data transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s, two USB-A ports with data transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s, and SD and microSD card readers with UHS-I data transfer speeds.

It is designed to attach to a ‌MacBook Air‌ or MacBook Pro using two USB-C ports, and it can be purchased in Midnight, Space Gray, or Silver to match Apple's notebooks. Though designed for the ‌M2‌ MacBook models, it is also compatible with older MacBook Pro and ‌MacBook Air‌ machines.

The Pro Hub Slim can be purchased from the Satechi website for $80, and through February 3, there is a 20 percent discount available with the promo code SLIM20.