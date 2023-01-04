CES 2023: Belkin Transitioning to More Environmentally Friendly Material for Chargers and Other Accessories

Belkin, known for its accessories created for Apple devices, today announced plans to revamp its product lineup with more environmentally friendly materials. Several power banks, wireless chargers, and wall chargers will be updated with plastic-free packaging and will be constructed from 73 to 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR).
The change will save approximately 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and will reduce CO2-eq emissions for included products by up to 67 percent. Belkin plans to update some of its most popular products first, including a selection of wall chargers.
BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W
BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W
BOOST↑CHARGE Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W
BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 4-Port GaN Charger 108W
BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C(R) GaN Wall Charger with PPS 45W
BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Dual USB-C(R) GaN Wall Charger with PPS 65W
Belkin is making this change as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The company is already set to become 100 percent carbon neutral in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025, with today's update to PCR materials aimed at reducing scope 3 emissions.
The PCR that Belkin is using will remove plastic waste from landfills, and it will reduce Belkin's dependence on virgin plastics.
"When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. "I am proud to work alongside the teams that made this shared vision a reality. Their dedication to doing the right thing inspires me and together, we will continue to work towards a more sustainable future."
MacRumors was able to see Belkin's new PCR products and there is virtually no difference between the updated accessories and the existing accessories, so consumers will not be able to tell what's changed by looking at the products themselves. Belkin will denote new PCR products with callouts on the packaging and product pages online.
Belkin will ship the new accessories throughout 2023, and the company has plans to expand the PCR material to additional devices going forward.
2023 is upon us and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. While details about iOS 17 remain slim, Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates like iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4.
Below, we have recapped seven iOS features that are expected to launch or expand to additional countries in 2023, such as an Apple Pay Later...
The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today.
Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu.
In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a...
Ahead of CES 2023 this week, Samsung has announced several upcoming additions to its monitor lineup, and perhaps the most interesting model for Apple users is the ViewFinity S9, Samsung's first 27-inch 5K display that will compete against Apple's Studio Display.
27-inch 5K displays remain fairly rare, but Apple has long embraced the higher pixel density for its ability to display true...
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Apple's mixed-reality headset will feature a physical dial for switching to a view of the real-world, a waist-mounted battery pack, small motors to automatically adjust its lenses, and much more, according to The Information.
Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo The paywalled report purports to reveal a broad range of previously unheard-of specific features for...
Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, the company announced on its website (via Reddit). Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement. Apple says starting March 1, 2023, the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series,...
Top Rated Comments