Deals: Get Up to $89 Off Apple Magic Keyboards for iPad and Mac With Christmas Delivery

If you've been on the hunt for one of Apple's iPad or Mac keyboards, Amazon still has numerous models on sale and in stock with Christmas delivery.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
iPad Keyboards
Starting with the iPad keyboards, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $209.99 in Black, down from $299.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on the accessory, which also supports the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air.
Secondly, Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has hit the low price of $139.99, down from $199.00 on Amazon. Similar to the 11-inch Magic Keyboard, you can get this the Smart Keyboard Folio delivered by December 24 with the fastest delivery option.
For Mac keyboards, Amazon has the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at $99.98, down from $129.00. This is a wireless keyboard and it does not have Touch ID support. Besides Mac, it can be used with iPhone and iPad as well.
If you're looking for a Touch ID model (and don't need a numeric keypad), Amazon has the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $137.97, down from $149.00. It can be delivered by December 24 with the fastest shipping option.
