Gurman: New MacBook Pro Models to Launch in Early 2023, iMac With M3 Chip Possible Later in Year

Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.



No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster RAM.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were released in October 2021 and featured an all-new design with a notch in the display and the return of an HDMI port, MagSafe, and an SD card reader. Macs often go several years between redesigns, so a mere spec bump in 2023 makes sense.

Gurman also said a new iMac with an M3 chip will "probably launch at the end of 2023 at the earliest," without sharing any further details. The current iMac launched in April 2021 with the M1 chip and a slim, colorful design. He added that Apple remains interested in a new iMac Pro with Apple silicon, but that it has faced delays internally.

Apple also continues to test new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, according to Gurman, but he did not share a launch timeframe.