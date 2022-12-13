Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Available for All-Time Low Prices on Amazon With Guaranteed Holiday Delivery

Amazon today has a few models of Apple's M2 MacBook Air at a discount and with shipping in time for Christmas. Prices start at $1,049.00 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, down from $1,199.00, which is a match of this model's all-time low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is available in all four colors, but only Space Gray and Midnight options are available to be delivered before December 25. Starlight and Silver colors have delivery dates slipping into late December and early January as of writing.

For the 512GB M2 MacBook Air, options are more limited. There are again two colors available at the all-time low price of $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00, but only Silver has a guaranteed delivery date before Christmas.

