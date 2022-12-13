Apple Watch's Annual New Year's Activity Challenge Revealed

Apple Watch users will once again be able to complete an Activity Challenge for New Year's. Those who close all three of their stand/roll, exercise, and move rings for seven days in a row at any point in January will earn a special award in the Fitness app and custom animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



"Start 2023 off right," the Activity Challenge will say. "Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January."

The annual "Ring in the New Year's" challenge is one of many Activity Challenges that the Apple Watch offers throughout the year, with other challenges made available for Earth Day, Heart Month, International Dance Day, Veterans Day, and more.

We have shared an early look at the New Year's stickers below.









