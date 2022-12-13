Apple Watch's Annual New Year's Activity Challenge Revealed

by

Apple Watch users will once again be able to complete an Activity Challenge for New Year's. Those who close all three of their stand/roll, exercise, and move rings for seven days in a row at any point in January will earn a special award in the Fitness app and custom animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Fitness Activity Rings
"Start 2023 off right," the Activity Challenge will say. "Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January."

The annual "Ring in the New Year's" challenge is one of many Activity Challenges that the Apple Watch offers throughout the year, with other challenges made available for Earth Day, Heart Month, International Dance Day, Veterans Day, and more.

We have shared an early look at the New Year's stickers below.

new year 2023 1
new year 2023 5
new year 2023 4
new year 2023 3
new year 2023 2

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 8
Tag: Activity Challenge
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
8 minutes ago at 12:07 pm

I don't think I've ever closed my activity rings in 4 years
Ever? What do you have your move goal set to? You can customize it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
5 minutes ago at 12:11 pm

I don't think I've ever closed my activity rings in 4 years
And I get anxious if I don't close my rings. Different strokes indeed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GumaRodak Avatar
GumaRodak
11 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
So this one is clearly for you :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 Released for iPhone With These 12 New Features

Thursday December 8, 2022 7:05 am PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Two Unreleased Macs Spotted in Steam's Database

Saturday December 10, 2022 10:55 am PST by
Two unreleased Mac models have been spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey, which gathers anonymous information from willing Steam users on specific details of their computers, including the computer's model, CPU type, memory, and more. In the survey for November 2022, two unreleased Macs with identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" were spotted towards the bottom of the list, alongside model...
Read Full Article179 comments
maxresdefault

Can't Get an iPhone 14 Pro? Here's Why You Should Wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Monday December 5, 2022 11:44 am PST by
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article224 comments
Passkey Feature Triad

Google Chrome Gains Support for Passkeys, Making it Easier to Log Into Websites and More

Saturday December 10, 2022 2:46 am PST by
Google Chrome has announced it has gained support for passkeys, a new industry-wide standard with the hope of replacing passwords by making it easier and safer to log into websites and apps. With passkeys, users can authenticate and log into websites using their iPhone or Android devices, replacing the need for a password. On newer versions of iOS and Android, users visiting websites that...
Read Full Article109 comments
twitter elon musk

Twitter to Increase Tweet Character Limit to 4,000, Elon Musk Says

Sunday December 11, 2022 2:31 am PST by
Twitter will eventually increase its character limit from the current 280 to 4,000, the company's new CEO, Elon Musk, has confirmed on Twitter. In reply to a question whether rumored plans for Twitter to increase the character limit to 4,000 were true, Musk responded "Yes," without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to...
Read Full Article363 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

13-Inch MacBook Air With OLED Display Rumored to Launch in 2024

Monday December 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past. Young shared his latest information in a tweet with his subscribers on Sunday. Young did not share any additional details, but earlier...
Read Full Article117 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature Purple

Expanded iCloud Encryption Can't Be Enabled From New Apple Devices Right Away

Friday December 9, 2022 8:08 am PST by
Starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, all of which are expected to be released next week, users have the option to enable a new Advanced Data Protection feature that expands end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud, including Messages backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. To protect users, Apple does not allow Advanced Data Protection to be...
Read Full Article105 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2

Wednesday December 7, 2022 12:24 pm PST by
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Read Full Article145 comments
Apple advanced security Advanced Data Protection screen Feature

FBI Calls End-to-End Encryption 'Deeply Concerning' as Privacy Groups Hail Apple's Advanced Data Protection as a Victory for Users

Thursday December 8, 2022 2:45 am PST by
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy. iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
Read Full Article195 comments