iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Fix Over 30 Security Vulnerabilities

The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates that Apple released today include fixes for more than 30 vulnerabilities, which is why it's a good idea to update as soon as possible if you have not done so already.



Apple addressed issues with everything from the Graphics Driver to WebKit to the kernel, along with vulnerabilities in Safari, Weather, Photos and more. None of these issues were known to have been actively exploited in the wild, but updating is still important now that they're publicly highlighted.

Apple has provided many of the same fixes in the iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 updates available to those who are not able to install iOS 16.2, and there are also fixes in tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and iCloud for Windows 14.1.

On the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.1 has the same fixes, plus a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1, which Apple fixed in iOS 16.1.2.

Those who cannot update to Ventura can install macOS Monterey 12.6.2 or macOS Big Sur 11.7.2 to get protection against some of the vulnerabilities.