Deals: Verizon's New Sale Might Be Your Last Chance to Get AirPods Pro 2 at $199.99 for Christmas

In addition to a deal on the first-generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, Verizon is now nearly matching the all-time low price on Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2. You can get these for $199.99, down from $249.00, which remains just about $2 away from the best price we ever tracked on the accessory.

Although they were around $197 on Woot prior to Black Friday, that sale was very rare and disappeared quickly. The $199.99 price tag has been the most consistent deal on the AirPods Pro 2 all season, and as of today only Verizon is offering the sale with all other retailers having ended their promotions.

Although it may return at other retailers, this could be the last chance to get the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and at a discount for Christmas delivery. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.