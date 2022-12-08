Satechi Launches Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand
Satechi today announced the launch of a new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand, which is capable of charging up to three devices at one time with a built-in 10,000mAh battery.
Priced at $99.99, the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand features a folding design with a magnetic charging base for the iPhone. The charging platform features Qi-based wireless charging, maxing out at 7.5W. There is also a platform for charging the AirPods, with 10W charging total possible.
Satechi says that the stand has been designed for making hands-free calls, streaming videos, listening to music, and more while on the go. The dock can be placed flush with the base or upright for viewing in landscape or portrait modes.
Along with the wireless charging platforms for iPhone and AirPods, there is also a USB-C port for charging one additional device. Because the stand is foldable, it can be tucked in a pocket or a backpack for charging anywhere.
The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can be purchased from the Satechi website for $99.99, but there is a 25 percent off discount available with the promo code DUO25 through December 15.
