iPad 10 Teardown Reveals Why Device Isn't Compatible With Apple Pencil 2

Do-it-yourself repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of Apple's new 10th-generation iPad, providing a closer look inside the tablet and revealing why the device lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The teardown reveals the internal layout of the iPad, including its two-cell 7,606 mAh battery, logic board with the A14 Bionic chip, and more.

As suspected, the teardown shows that components for the iPad's landscape-positioned front camera occupy the space where the wireless charging coil would have been located for the second-generation Apple Pencil. As a result, the device is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, with an adapter required for pairing and charging.

Image Credit: iFixit

iFixit also confirmed that the iPad has stretch-release battery pull tabs like the fifth-generation iPad Air and the sixth-generation iPad mini, making it easier for repair shops and customers to replace the battery. In comparison, the ninth-generation iPad and many other older iPads have completely glued-in battery cells.

iFixit was disappointed that the iPad's USB-C port is soldered to the logic board and noted that Apple's self-service repair program does not currently offer parts, manuals, or tools for iPads, making it harder for customers to complete their own repairs.

Apple released the 10th-generation iPad in late October. Key new features include a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, flat edges, A14 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, landscape-positioned FaceTime camera, 5G support on cellular models, Wi-Fi 6, and a new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory with a row of function keys. Pricing starts at $449, while the ninth-generation iPad remains available for $329.