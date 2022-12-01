iPad 10 Teardown Reveals Why Device Isn't Compatible With Apple Pencil 2

by

Do-it-yourself repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of Apple's new 10th-generation iPad, providing a closer look inside the tablet and revealing why the device lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.


The teardown reveals the internal layout of the iPad, including its two-cell 7,606 mAh battery, logic board with the A14 Bionic chip, and more.

As suspected, the teardown shows that components for the iPad's landscape-positioned front camera occupy the space where the wireless charging coil would have been located for the second-generation Apple Pencil. As a result, the device is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, with an adapter required for pairing and charging.

iPad 10 Battery Pull Tabs

Image Credit: iFixit

iFixit also confirmed that the iPad has stretch-release battery pull tabs like the fifth-generation iPad Air and the sixth-generation iPad mini, making it easier for repair shops and customers to replace the battery. In comparison, the ninth-generation iPad and many other older iPads have completely glued-in battery cells.

iFixit was disappointed that the iPad's USB-C port is soldered to the logic board and noted that Apple's self-service repair program does not currently offer parts, manuals, or tools for iPads, making it harder for customers to complete their own repairs.

Apple released the 10th-generation iPad in late October. Key new features include a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, flat edges, A14 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, landscape-positioned FaceTime camera, 5G support on cellular models, Wi-Fi 6, and a new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory with a row of function keys. Pricing starts at $449, while the ninth-generation iPad remains available for $329.

Top Rated Comments

Spaceboy88 Avatar
Spaceboy88
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
This may sound crazy, but couldn't Apple...you know...just moved the wireless charging coil to a different part of the iPad? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 10:52 am
This iPad was meant to be skipped. I'm waiting for the next iPad. Let it be a 16" iPad Pro Max or iPad Ultra. Whatever you want to call it, Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
8 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Tim Cook: We've got a ton of excess Apple Pencil inventory, figure out how to sell them
Marketing: We need to generate demand for 7+ year old device
Engineer: We could enable it's use in the upcoming iPad
Marketing: Make sure the design has an excuse as to why it can't use the New Pencil, or we will look greedy
Tim Cook: cha-ching
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
5 minutes ago at 10:55 am

Tim Cook: We've got a ton of excess Apple Pencil inventory, figure out how to sell them
Engineer: We could enable it's use in the upcoming iPad
Marketing: Make sure the design has an excuse as to why it can't use the New Pencil, or we will look greedy
Tim Cook: cha-ching
Hate to say this but that is probably what happened. Spot on! Apple hates wasting extra inventory and they don't have the courage to lower the prices of old-generation stuff either :(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

