HBO Max Working on App Fix for Playback Errors on Apple TV 4K Devices
HBO is working on a fix for "can't play title" errors that some users have been encountering in the HBO Max app for Apple TV, according to The Verge.
The issue, which has been widely reported by users, appears to occur on all generations of Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1 and the latest HBO Max app version 52.50.1, released November 16.
While some users have found the problem to be intermittent, others are unable to stream content at all without encountering the playback errors, although some have found workarounds that include force quitting the app, logging out of the app, reinstalling it, or restarting their Apple TV.
HBO's SVP of communications Chris Willard told The Verge that they are aware of the issues and working on a fix that will be included in an upcoming update to the app.
Until then, two temporary troubleshooting tips suggested by HBO Max customer support include turning off HDR support (in Settings -> Video and Audio, change the Format to SDR, and disable Match Content, Match Dynamic Range, and Match Frame Rate options) and changing the resolution from 4K to 1080p or 720p.
Popular Stories
Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner ...
Last week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that the shopping holiday is right around the corner, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past week and updating as prices change and new deals arrive. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early,...
Even though we're still a few days out from Black Friday, early sales are in full swing this weekend. Today we're tracking an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, multiple discounts across the official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case lineup, and solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger accessories.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Following in the footsteps of Target and Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Although we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a few weeks now, the shopping holiday is officially kicking off this week and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Sunday November 20, 2022 8:55 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple's Phil Schiller, responsible for Apple events and the App Store, has deactivated his Twitter account following recent developments on the platform. Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, Schiller's account no longer exists. The account had...
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...