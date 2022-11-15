tvOS 16.1 Bug Wrongly Identifies New 128GB Apple TVs as 64GB Models

A bug on tvOS 16.1 is causing models of the latest Apple TV with 128GB of storage to virtually run out of memory once a user has used 64GB of storage.



The bug, first highlighted in FlatpanelsHD's review of the new ‌Apple TV‌ and more recently by Mac World, causes new models of the ‌Apple TV‌ with 128GB of storage to think it only has 64GB of memory when in reality it has double the storage. Once the ‌Apple TV‌ surpasses 64GB of used storage, users are presented with the following message when trying to download a new app: "The app can't be installed because there isn't enough space. Delete one or more apps or manage your storage in Settings."

According to FlatpanelsHD, the bug is not fixed in the latest beta of tvOS 16.2. In the meantime, users impacted by the bug using an ‌Apple TV‌ with 128GB of memory can try queueing enough downloads together until their ‌Apple TV‌ passes the artificial 64GB limit.