Meta Cancels Development of Health and Messaging-Focused Smartwatch

by

Meta has scrapped the development of its health and messaging-focused smartwatch, in an abrupt end to the company's plans to directly compete with the Apple Watch.

Facebook Watch Feature
Employees were reportedly told on Friday that work on its smartwatch project would be halted as part of a cost-cutting effort that will involve structural changes to the company.

Meta's smartwatch development team will now switch to building augmented reality glasses, according to chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Meta's Reality Labs division.

Rumors about Meta's plans to bring a smartwatch to market first appeared in February 2021, with reports indicating that the device had a detachable display with two built-in cameras for taking pictures and videos to share on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Early reports suggested Meta intended for the device to work using a cellular connection without the need for a tethered smartphone, and to run a version of Google's Android software. Meta also planned to work with other companies to create accessories that would allow the detachable display to be attached on backpacks and similar items.

In addition to the demise of its smartwatch project, Meta's internal reorganization will also bring an end to all Portal development, reports Reuters. First launched in 2018, Portal was a brand of smart display featuring video calling capabilities using exclusively Meta-owned services like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Despite the release of several versions, Portal never really took off as a consumer device, while Meta's attempts to promote it in the enterprise market also failed. The company plans to continue selling smart displays under the Portal brand until the end of the year while supplies last.

The structural changes to Meta come shortly after the company laid off 11,000 people, or about 13% of its global workforce. Announcing the move in a note, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the layoffs were the combined result of his own poor decisions, macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss, all of which resulted in lower-than-expected revenue.

Tag: Meta

Popular Stories

AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max

Thursday November 10, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company...
Read Full Article215 comments
early black friday yellow

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More

Friday November 11, 2022 11:04 am PST by
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more. N...
Read Full Article26 comments
top stories 12nov2022

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes, and More

Saturday November 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks. Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Read Full Article24 comments
iPhone trade in

Apple Slashes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday November 10, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season. Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Read Full Article167 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirTags

Thursday November 10, 2022 1:48 pm PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April. Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update. It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article64 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday November 9, 2022 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 16.1.1...
Read Full Article91 comments
macbooks holidays candy

Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Thursday November 10, 2022 10:57 am PST by
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Read Full Article10 comments