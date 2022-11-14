Apple Stores Begin Same-Device Repairs for All iPhone 14 Models
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world are now able to complete same-unit repairs for all four iPhone 14 models, instead of having to replace the entire device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
Image Credit: iFixit
The change came into effect last week, with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers now able to order parts to complete iPhone 14 repairs in store.
Released in September, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with a removable back glass panel for easier repairs, making them the first models that can be opened from both the front and back sides since the iPhone 4S. The change does not extend to iPhone 14 Pro models, which can be opened from the front side only.
Apple Stores can replace the battery inside any iPhone 14 model for $99 in the U.S., up from $69 for previous models. Customers with AppleCare+ can get an iPhone battery replaced for free, but only if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity.
Apple's out-of-warranty service fees have also increased for select other iPhone 14 repairs. For example, in the U.S., Apple charges $379 to fix cracked glass on an iPhone 14 Pro Max's display, compared to $329 for the same repair on an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple's iPhone Repair and Service page outlines additional repair fees.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season.
Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April.
Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update.
It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Top Rated Comments