Apple Announces New Flagship Store Opening in Vancouver, Canada Next Week

Apple today announced that it will be opening an impressive new street-facing store in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, November 18.

Apple Pacific Centre new

Apple Pacific Centre via Daily Hive

The new Apple Pacific Centre store is positioned diagonally on the corner of West Georgia and Howe Streets and faces the Vancouver Art Gallery. To celebrate the grand opening of the store, the glass facade is wrapped in colorful artwork created by prominent Canadian designer Mo Bofill in collaboration with Musqueam weaver and artist Debra Sparrow.

The flagship outdoor location will replace Apple's existing store inside the adjacent Pacific Centre shopping mall, which originally opened in 2008. Vancouver-based publication Daily Hive shared photos of the new store earlier today, providing a closer look at the temporary artwork, wood plank ceiling, green wall backdrop, and terraced plaza. The two-floor store took over the spot of one of the mall's former entrances.

Throughout the store's grand opening weekend, visitors can participate in free Today at Apple sessions, including a live performance by Vancouver-based rapper and musician Boslen, a Q&A moderated by Apple Music radio host George Stromboloupoulos, a live performance by award-winning choreographer Chloé Arnold, and more.

Apple Pacific Centre will become Apple's third street-facing store in Canada, joining Apple Saint-Catherine and Apple DIX30 in the Montréal area.

(Thanks, Michael Steeber!)

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

vicviper789 Avatar
vicviper789
47 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Hopefully they get to unionize ASAP
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arcite Avatar
arcite
42 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
21st. Century Cathedral. :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zachz Avatar
zachz
30 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Been waiting for this for years, can't wait! Used to work across from the old mall entrance that Apple took over and it was an eyesore
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pierrespartan Avatar
pierrespartan
26 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
Was not aware of this new store! Hope it will be a bit bigger than the current one underground.

Nice (kind-of) street art representing the area too.
edit -> Oh my..., I didn't notice it was just a wrapping! Thanks @nelloismello.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
20 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
Nice looking shop!
Would be interesting if the imagery 'wrap' was a permanent part of the store's design – it's so vibrant and interesting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pierrespartan Avatar
pierrespartan
19 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

Nice looking shop!
Would be interesting if the imagery 'wrap' was a permanent part of the store's design – it's so vibrant and interesting.
Absolutely! That would be nice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

