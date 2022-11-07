Deals: Amazon Has AirPods Pro 2 for $234 ($15 Off) and Cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $389 ($110 Off)

Amazon is ramping up deals ahead of the holiday shopping season, and today we're tracking a few solid markdowns on AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. This includes a rare discount on the AirPods Pro 2 and in the case of the Apple Watch, we're seeing all-time low prices on cellular models.



AirPods Pro 2

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 2 for $234.00, down from $249.00. This is one of the first times we've seen a discount on the second-generation AirPods Pro since Prime Early Access in October.

Compared to the Prime Early Access deal, today's sale is a second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. They're in stock today with an estimated delivery window given between November 9 and 12.



Apple Watch Series 8

Additionally, Amazon has the cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 for all-time low prices this week. You can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $389.00, down from $499.00. This one is available in three colors: (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight, and Starlight aluminum, and each color has both S/M and M/L band sizes available at this price.

The 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 is available for $489.99, down from $529.00. This one is on sale in the same three colors as the 41mm model, including Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum options.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.