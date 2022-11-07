Deals: Amazon Has AirPods Pro 2 for $234 ($15 Off) and Cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $389 ($110 Off)

Amazon is ramping up deals ahead of the holiday shopping season, and today we're tracking a few solid markdowns on AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. This includes a rare discount on the AirPods Pro 2 and in the case of the Apple Watch, we're seeing all-time low prices on cellular models.
AirPods Pro 2
Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 2 for $234.00, down from $249.00. This is one of the first times we've seen a discount on the second-generation AirPods Pro since Prime Early Access in October.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to the Prime Early Access deal, today's sale is a second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. They're in stock today with an estimated delivery window given between November 9 and 12.
Apple Watch Series 8
Additionally, Amazon has the cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 for all-time low prices this week. You can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $389.00, down from $499.00. This one is available in three colors: (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight, and Starlight aluminum, and each color has both S/M and M/L band sizes available at this price.
The 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 is available for $489.99, down from $529.00. This one is on sale in the same three colors as the 41mm model, including Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum options.
Google in October launched the Pixel 7 Pro, its newest high-end flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro came out just weeks after Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we thought we'd compare the cameras of the two smartphones, pitting the high-end iPhone against the high-end Pixel 7.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pixel 7 Pro have ...
Apple is offering a two-month free Apple TV+ trial as a tie-in promotion for new documentary film "My Mind & Me" starring actress and singer Selena Gomez.
A URL link to the offer was shared by Gomez on Twitter as a "special gift" to her fans ahead of the film's availability to stream on Apple TV+, starting November 4. Clicking on the link gives "new and qualified returning subscribers" a ...
Belkin today announced the launch of the first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-vehicle use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe.
There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first that provides full 15W charging for compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models.
Priced at $100, the Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger...
Starting today, the new Apple TV 4K is available for pickup at select Apple Stores around the world, with no pre-order required. Pricing starts at $129 for the 64GB model without Ethernet and Thread support, while the full-spec 128GB model costs $149.
The new Apple TV is also available for walk-in customers at Apple Stores that have stock, but we recommend arranging a pickup just in case.
...
Apple in October introduced an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which is available as of today. We picked one up to take a look at the new features and to determine whether it's worth the upgrade for MacRumors readers who already have an Apple TV 4K.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The third-generation Apple TV 4K looks a lot like the second-generation model,...
Saturday November 5, 2022 12:07 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Twitter for iOS was today updated with support for Twitter's upcoming revamped Twitter Blue subscription plan that will enable users to pay $8 per month to be verified on the platform, with other perks such as fewer ads and priority replies.
According to the App Store update, Twitter users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to subscribe to...
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Apple's apparent final hardware launch of 2022 is here with the latest Apple TV 4K, as it seems we won't be seeing any Mac updates until early next year.
There's still a bit more on the calendar before the end of the year, however, including the holiday shopping season and software updates such as iOS 16.2 that will bring a number of new features and improvements when they are released in...