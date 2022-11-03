Nanoleaf Announces New Matter-Compatible Smart Bulbs and Lightstrips

Smart home accessory maker Nanoleaf today announced the upcoming launch of new products that are compatible with Matter, a smart home standard that Apple began supporting with the launch of iOS 16.1. Matter is designed to allow for interoperability between smart home devices from different manufacturers.



Nanoleaf is debuting Matter-equipped A19, GU10, and BR30 light bulbs, as well as a Lightstrip, with all of the products part of the company's Essentials line. The bulbs and the lightstrip offer more than 16 million color options as well as tunable whites with color temperatures ranging from 2700-6500K.

The new Essentials devices are able to play color-changing lighting scenes that can be customized with the Nanoleaf app. With Matter integration, the Essentials products are compatible with HomeKit and other smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Matter-compatible Essentials Smart Bulbs and Lightstrips are set to launch in early 2023 and will be priced from $20 to $100. Nanoleaf plans to introduce additional Matter-compatible products at CES in January.