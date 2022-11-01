Hands-On With the Magic Keyboard Folio for the New iPad

Alongside the 10th-generation iPad, Apple introduced a new Magic Keyboard Folio. Priced at $249, the Magic Keyboard Folio is just $200 less than the $449 ‌iPad‌, so we thought we'd check it out to determine whether it's worth the asking price.

The Magic Keyboard Folio has a unique design compared to other Magic Keyboard options for iPads, with Apple offering both a case and a detachable keyboard that can be used independently of one another.

It has a full selection of keys, including a row of 14 function keys that aren't available on the iPad Pro version of the Magic Keyboard, and it comes with a built-in trackpad. The keys have a standard scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for comfortable typing, and there is an included stand that can be adjusted to different viewing angles.

Someone who wants to use the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ for composing emails, browsing the web, and other writing tasks may want to invest in the keyboard as it does turn the ‌iPad‌ into a versatile Mac-like machine that's ideal for working at home or on the go. There are cheaper keyboards on the market, but Apple has built a lot of functionality into the Magic Keyboard Folio, which will make it worth the cost for some users.

What do you think of the Magic Keyboard Folio? Let us know in the comments below.