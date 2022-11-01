Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors.
In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no longer be eligible for any repairs and services. The list of vintage and obsolete products can be found on Apple's website.
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware.
Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Instagram is currently experiencing an outage in some parts of the world, according to user reports on Twitter and Downdetector. As a result of the outage, some users are reporting that their accounts are being locked and/or suspended for "violations" and some have reported a sudden decrease in follower count. In a tweet, Instagram said it's aware of the problems and is working to fix them. ...
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island.
Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...