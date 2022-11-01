Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors.



In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌, and the Retina 5K 27-inch ‌iMac‌ from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no longer be eligible for any repairs and services. The list of vintage and obsolete products can be found on Apple's website.