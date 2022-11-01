Deals: iPad Air Available for $519.99 in Four Colors on Amazon ($79 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 2022 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $519.99, down from $599.00. We first tracked this sale during Prime Early Access, and it's an all-time low price on the new iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today's sale is available in four colors of the iPad Air: Blue, Pink, Space Gray, and Starlight, although the Starlight option is facing delayed shipping estimates. The other three colors are in stock and available to ship today from Amazon.

