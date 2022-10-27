What to Expect From Apple's Earnings Results Today Following iPhone 14 Launch

by

Apple is set to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call for investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
Keep reading for some key things to know about Apple's fourth quarter, including analyst expectations for revenue and more.

New Products During Quarter

Apple's fourth quarter ran from June 26 through September 24, according to the company's 2022 fiscal calendar. Apple launched or started accepting pre-orders for several new products during this period, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more:

  • MacBook Air with M2 chip
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus (pre-orders only)
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Apple Watch SE (second generation)
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • AirPods Pro (second generation)

Record September Quarter Expected

On average, Apple is estimated to report revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance. This would be a September quarter revenue record for Apple and 6.5% higher than the $83.4 billion that Apple reported in the year-ago quarter.

Conference Call

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings results. The call should be around one hour long and will include a Q&A segment with analysts.

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available at a later time for replay.

Investors will be listening for any potential commentary surrounding the economy amid higher-than-average inflation and recession concerns around the world.

What's Next

Apple's first quarter of fiscal 2023 began September 25 and runs through December 31. The quarter has already included the launch of new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip and the 10th-generation iPad, along with pre-orders for a new Apple TV.

Apple has not provided guidance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts expect Apple to post single-digit year-over-year growth in Q1 2023.

AAPL is currently trading at around $147, down around 20% from a 52-week high of $182.94.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
28 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Apple is going to kill it. Expecting Services revenue to be up, all-time high. ?

I hope Apple will drop some hints about the AR/VR headset ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am
I’d love to see a shareholder ask why the f* did they keep the gen 1 apple pencil on the new ipad with a new adaptor
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
28 minutes ago at 08:03 am
There are no earnings.

They own loan sharks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
24 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Looking forward to forecasts, as most investors likely are. That’s the real news for the next few quarters.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applepotato666 Avatar
applepotato666
21 minutes ago at 08:09 am
This one is very interesting to me with the European prices this year. Maybe services will be doing better. But the end of it will probably be more interesting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
17 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I expect Apple's decision to release an unappealing base model iPhone 14 to have the intended effect of driving the average selling price upward.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
