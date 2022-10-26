Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 Available From $399 on Amazon With $100 Discounts on Multiple Models

Today on Amazon you can get $100 off nearly every model of the iPad mini 6, starting at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. This is available in all four colors, and it's the first time we've seen the sale since Prime Early Access earlier in the month.

The iPad mini is shipped and sold directly from Amazon, with the fastest delivery estimated to arrive on October 28, and free delivery estimated for October 31 for most colors. As of writing, only Amazon is offering $100 off the iPad mini.

Not only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is on sale, as you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $549.00, down from $649.00. Additionally, the 64GB Cellular model is available for $549.00 and the 256GB Cellular model is on sale for $699.00, but only in one color.

