Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 16.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 16.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of tvOS 16.1, an update that added support for Matter, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.



Developers can download the tvOS 16.2 beta by downloading a profile onto the Apple TV using Xcode.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. There is no word as of yet what's included in the tvOS 16.2 update, but we'll update this article if we find anything new.

Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.