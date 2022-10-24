iOS 16.1 Includes Several Improvements to SKAdNetwork for Advertisers

Apple today announced that a new version of its privacy-preserving SKAdNetwork framework is now available in iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1.



SKAdNetwork enables advertisers to measure the success of ads by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns — in other words, it allows advertisers to know how successful an ad is at getting users to download an app from the App Store.

With the launch of SKAdNetwork 4.0 today, Apple says the framework now provides more performance insights and is now available for web ads:

• Hierarchical source identifiers: Identify which campaign an installation was attributed to, as well as additional attribution information.

• Coarse conversion values: Receive less specific attribution information when the privacy thresholds for conversion values are not met, or more detailed attribution information when additional privacy thresholds are met.

• Multiple conversions: Receive up to three postbacks to better understand how often someone who installed an app from a campaign engages with the app over time.

• SKAdNetwork for web ads: Attribute web advertising that directs to App Store product pages.

For more details, review the updated SKAdNetwork documentation on Apple's website.