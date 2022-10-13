Missed Amazon Prime Early Access? You Can Still Get Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad Mini 6 for Record Low Prices Today

by

Now that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has ended, many of the week's best sales have expired. However, we're tracking two Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad mini 6.

october saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Series 8

The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 remains at $349.00 in two colors of aluminum: (PRODUCT)RED and Midnight. Both colors are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon, with delivery estimates between October 15 and 18.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

You can also get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 for $379.00 on Amazon, down from $429.00. This one is only available in (PRODUCT)RED at this price, and it has a delivery estimate of October 16 to 18 from Amazon.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

iPad Mini

Additionally, Amazon has all four colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99, down from $499.00. This is the best price we've ever seen on this iPad mini, and most colors can be delivered as soon as this Saturday.

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is still on sale for $549.99, down from $649.00. This one is available in all four colors as well: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink, and again most can be delivered as soon as this Saturday.

$99 OFF
iPad mini 6 (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

If you're shopping for cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad mini 6 is priced at $549.99 and the 256GB cellular iPad mini 6 is priced at $699.99. Both of these sales again represent $99 discounts on regular prices, and are record low sales for each tablet.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

