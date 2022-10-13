Deals: Apple TV HD With New Siri Remote Hits All-Time Low of $79

Amazon has marked the price of the 32GB Apple TV HD down to $79.00, down from $149.00. This model is the Apple TV that launched in 2015, but it now comes with the new 2021 Siri Remote.

As of writing, shipping is delayed on the Apple TV HD, with delivery dates estimated for early November. You can still lock in this all-time low price today ahead of those dates, and Amazon may ship sooner if more stock is made available.

This is a particularly steep discount on the Apple TV HD, and the best price we've ever tracked to date. The Apple TV HD lacks support for 4K resolution and other features, which you can read more on in our comparison guide, but it's still a solid streaming device for those okay with 1080p resolution, especially at this price point.

For the newer models with 4K, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is $109.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00, and the 64GB Apple TV 4K is $129.99, down from $199.00. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.