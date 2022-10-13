Deals: Apple TV HD With New Siri Remote Hits All-Time Low of $79
Amazon has marked the price of the 32GB Apple TV HD down to $79.00, down from $149.00. This model is the Apple TV that launched in 2015, but it now comes with the new 2021 Siri Remote.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
As of writing, shipping is delayed on the Apple TV HD, with delivery dates estimated for early November. You can still lock in this all-time low price today ahead of those dates, and Amazon may ship sooner if more stock is made available.
This is a particularly steep discount on the Apple TV HD, and the best price we've ever tracked to date. The Apple TV HD lacks support for 4K resolution and other features, which you can read more on in our comparison guide, but it's still a solid streaming device for those okay with 1080p resolution, especially at this price point.
For the newer models with 4K, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is $109.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00, and the 64GB Apple TV 4K is $129.99, down from $199.00. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by Sami Fathi
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September.
With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models.
The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's...
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a "notch" cutout at the top of the display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
Young told MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans, said that ...
Apple plans to release iPadOS 16.1 in the final week of October, barring any new software bugs or issues, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a tweet today, Gurman said iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of October 24. Apple will likely release iOS 16.1 at the same time as iPadOS 16.1 given that the latest beta of each update have the same build number.
Given the delay,...
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents.
The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year."
With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box.
Faster chip: Gurman said...
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple will not be holding an October event this year, the company still has a lot on its agenda this month, with multiple new product launches and software releases expected over the coming weeks.
With the iPhone 14 Plus launch in the rearview mirror, we have recapped what else to expect from Apple through the remainder of October below.
iPadOS 16...
Top Rated Comments
The new version of the Siri remote by itself sells for $59.00 at the Apple Store - so with this promotion, the Apple TV effectively only costs $20