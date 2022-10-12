Apple Now Selling Refurbished Studio Display Models

Apple today began offering refurbished Studio Display models in the United States, with the display available at a lower price for the first time since its March 2022 launch.



There are multiple variants of the Studio Display available for purchase, including the base model with tilt-adjustable stand and the model that has nano-texture glass. The base Studio Display is available for $1,359, down from the original price of $1,599. The nano-texture model with tilt adjustable stand is available for $1,609, with the nano-texture add-on meant to minimize glare.

The 27-inch Studio Display features a 5K resolution, 600 nits brightness, True Tone, Wide color support, and more. It is equipped with multiple ports and is compatible with modern Macs.

Studio Display supplies will vary as available models are added to the refurbished store over time, so we could also see discounted height adjustable models in the future.

Apple’s refurbished products are essentially identical to new products and go through Apple’s refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

