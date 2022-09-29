Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2023

Adobe today debuted new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at casual users who want to enhance their photos and videos with easy to use editing tools.



There are new AI-powered features that are available across both Premiere and Photoshop. A new Moving Elements option, for example, is designed to let users add a moving element into a still photo in Photoshop Elements that can be saved as an MP4 or a GIF.

Peek-through Overlays have been added to create a depth illusion by framing the subject with vignettes of flowers, leaves, grass, and more, and there are new backgrounds, patterns, and skies that can be inserted into photos.



Guided edits, which walk users through different photo effects, can be searched using keyword tags, and there are new collage and slideshow templates for both Photoshop and Premiere Elements.

Premiere Elements includes a new Artistic effects feature that allows video clips to be transformed with styles that are inspired by famous works of art, plus there are more than 100 new audio tracks.



Adobe says that performance and stability improvements allow for a 35 percent faster installation, and 50 percent faster launch times. With full Apple silicon support for M1 Macs, the apps are able to launch up to 70 percent faster. App sizes have also been reduced by 48 percent.

Finally, Adobe is testing a new Photoshop and Premiere Elements web companion app, which is available in a beta capacity. The app allows content created in Photoshop and Premiere Elements to be accessed from anywhere, with options to create slideshows and collages. There's also an Android app, but Adobe has made no mention of an iOS app.

For more on the new features in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, make sure to check out Adobe's website. The updates are available for purchase from Adobe for $99 each starting today, with bundle and upgrade pricing available.