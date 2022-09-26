Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Available for Best-Ever Price of $279.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)

Amazon today has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $279.99, down from $329.00. Space Gray is the only color on sale as of writing, and the fastest delivery options are estimated for an arrival of this Wednesday, September 28.

This sale is a match of the all-time low price on this iPad. Besides the 64GB Wi-Fi model, you can also save with a few second-best prices on both cellular versions of the 10.2-inch iPad (up to $50 off).

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.