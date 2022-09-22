Apple Releases watchOS 9.0.1 for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple today released watchOS 9.0.1, a minor update to the watchOS 9 operating system that debuted in September. watchOS 9.0.1 is available for the Apple Watch Ultra, and it will be a day one update for those who are receiving an ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ tomorrow.



‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ owners can download the update by opening up the Apple Watch app on the iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses an issue that could cause audio to be distorted during phone calls when using the speakers.

Customers who preordered the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ on launch day will be receiving their orders tomorrow, and Apple retail stores will also likely have stock available.